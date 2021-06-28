361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.59

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 1100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.39.

About 361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF)

361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. It offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and casual life under the 361 core and 361 Kids brands; and ski and outdoor sportswear products under the ONE WAY brand.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for 361 Degrees International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 361 Degrees International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.