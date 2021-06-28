Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Given New $3.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from $3.25 to $3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AKU. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of AKU stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,396. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95. Akumin has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $228.40 million and a P/E ratio of 321.00.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $58.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akumin will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKU. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akumin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,181,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akumin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 434,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akumin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Akumin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Akumin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 19,031 shares during the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

