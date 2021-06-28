$2.52 Million in Sales Expected for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will report $2.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.48 million. Akoustis Technologies reported sales of $370,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 581.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year sales of $6.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 million to $7.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.29 million, with estimates ranging from $19.83 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 913.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 594.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AKTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Akoustis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 831,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,402,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. 45.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies stock remained flat at $$10.90 during trading on Wednesday. 352,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,515. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $19.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.38.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

