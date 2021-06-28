ANON (ANON) Hits Market Capitalization of $15,770.09

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 28th. One ANON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded 34.8% lower against the US dollar. ANON has a market cap of $15,770.09 and $20.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001878 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00046019 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00055193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00020286 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

