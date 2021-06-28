SUN (old) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $22.37 Million (SUN)

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last seven days, SUN (old) has traded 99.9% lower against the US dollar. SUN (old) has a total market capitalization of $152,457.26 and approximately $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN (old) coin can now be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001878 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00046019 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00055193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00020286 BTC.

SUN (old) Coin Profile

SUN (old) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling SUN (old)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN (old) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN (old) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

