MimbleWimbleCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $58.04 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $58.04 million and approximately $234,712.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.40 or 0.00015594 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.65 or 0.00380154 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003149 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.99 or 0.01417789 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000252 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,748,560 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

