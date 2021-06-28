$6.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will post $6.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.68 billion. Eli Lilly and reported sales of $5.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year sales of $27.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.12 billion to $27.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $28.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.91 billion to $28.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.21.

LLY traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,507,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $239.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,400,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,983,689,479.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,158 shares of company stock valued at $81,195,348 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,694,000 after purchasing an additional 259,494 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,782,000 after buying an additional 221,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,562,000 after buying an additional 505,780 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $1,463,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

