Wrapped Bitcoin Trading Up 6% Over Last 7 Days (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $34,543.23 or 0.99540830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion and $304.43 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00030924 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007454 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00055307 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000828 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 194,125 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

