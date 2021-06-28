mStable USD Price Tops $1.02 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 28th. During the last week, mStable USD has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002929 BTC on major exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.76 million and $9,974.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About mStable USD

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

