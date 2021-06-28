Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$4.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings per share of ($4.28) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.09) and the lowest is ($4.93). Royal Caribbean Group reported earnings of ($6.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year earnings of ($13.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.16) to ($10.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $4.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Group.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.07.

In other news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,649.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,873 shares of company stock valued at $33,821,675 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 250.0% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth $24,505,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after acquiring an additional 69,757 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $5.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,603,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,363. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.30.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.