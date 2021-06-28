Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.03). Compass Minerals International posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.40. The company had a trading volume of 241,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.62. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $46.32 and a fifty-two week high of $71.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,613,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,028,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,241,000 after acquiring an additional 283,575 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 725,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,517,000 after acquiring an additional 199,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,877,000 after acquiring an additional 153,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,288,000 after acquiring an additional 132,766 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

