$307.77 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to report sales of $307.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $308.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $306.06 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $191.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $953,040 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,322,000 after purchasing an additional 50,306 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 34.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.50. 115,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,305. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1,930.00 and a beta of 1.83. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $114.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.77%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

