Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.72 Billion

Analysts expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to announce $3.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.84 billion and the lowest is $3.63 billion. Fiserv reported sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year sales of $15.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.08 billion to $15.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.13 billion to $16.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $108.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,592,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,013. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 84.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,138,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

