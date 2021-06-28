$0.78 EPS Expected for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty One analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.62. Workday reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.65.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $242.91. 995,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,430. The firm has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.36. Workday has a 52-week low of $174.52 and a 52-week high of $282.77.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,155,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 445,044 shares of company stock worth $110,757,230. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,542,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,361 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,130,690,000 after purchasing an additional 207,483 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,978,000 after buying an additional 422,679 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 52.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after buying an additional 1,136,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

