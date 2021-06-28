Brokerages Anticipate Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.47 Billion

Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will report sales of $5.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.56 billion and the lowest is $5.18 billion. Schlumberger reported sales of $5.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year sales of $22.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.37 billion to $22.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $25.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.51 billion to $26.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.19.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its stake in Schlumberger by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $32.02. 11,188,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,729,020. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

