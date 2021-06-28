CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.87

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.87 and last traded at $47.06, with a volume of 977201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.68.

CUBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 33.6% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 79,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 11.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,888,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,433,000 after acquiring an additional 200,388 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,897,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,429,000 after acquiring an additional 69,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 515,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,315,000 after buying an additional 219,334 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.