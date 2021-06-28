Short Interest in Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Drops By 88.0%

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLTOY remained flat at $$9.20 during trading on Monday. 22 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $9.24.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

