Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

BLPH stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,825. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $60,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 261.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $104,000. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

