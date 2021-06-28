Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Provident Bancorp (PVBC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ: PVBC) recently:

6/24/2021 – Provident Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Provident Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/17/2021 – Provident Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Provident Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/10/2021 – Provident Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Provident Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Provident Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Provident Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/29/2021 – Provident Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of The Provident Bank. Its products and services consists of demand deposits, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial checking, NOW, money market accounts, commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land development loans, one-to four-family residential loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, consumer loans, debit cards and overdraft options. The company operates primarily in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, Exeter and Seabrook, New Hampshire. Provident Bancorp, Inc. is based in Amesbury, United States. "

PVBC stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $16.18. 29,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,260. Provident Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $296.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Provident Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVBC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 123.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 65,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 35,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp in the first quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 17.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 13,707 shares in the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

