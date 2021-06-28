-$1.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) This Quarter

Analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to post ($1.84) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.06). PTC Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.65) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.08) to ($6.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.67) to ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.81) earnings per share.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

NASDAQ PTCT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.53. 304,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.01. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $70.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

