PhoenixDAO Price Hits $0.0557 on Top Exchanges (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0557 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $3.32 million and $111,815.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00054905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00020376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.93 or 0.00662579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00038913 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,595,770 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

