Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3,271.00

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market cap of $100,801.05 and $3,271.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded down 44.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly Genesis Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00045179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00132255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00162704 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,502.35 or 0.99423021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Genesis Collection should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unicly Genesis Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UUNICLYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Genesis Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Genesis Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.