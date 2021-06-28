Analysts Anticipate Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Belden reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of NYSE BDC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.68. The company had a trading volume of 228,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. Belden has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $55.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 3.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 3.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 0.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 16.6% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 15.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

