Reviewing ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) & Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A Pangaea Logistics Solutions 5.83% 9.25% 4.90%

24.7% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.7% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.30 $517.96 million $4.96 9.07 Pangaea Logistics Solutions $382.90 million 0.57 $11.35 million $0.32 15.03

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Pangaea Logistics Solutions. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pangaea Logistics Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Pangaea Logistics Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 0 2 4 0 2.67 Pangaea Logistics Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus price target of $35.25, suggesting a potential downside of 21.67%. Given ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is more favorable than Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. Its ocean logistics services comprise cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management. As of February 8, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 18 ships. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

