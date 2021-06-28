Klaytn Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Klaytn has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. Klaytn has a market cap of $2.49 billion and $83.42 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00045179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00132255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00162704 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,502.35 or 0.99423021 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.96 or 0.00847074 BTC.

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,606,610,003 coins and its circulating supply is 2,481,019,667 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

