Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) Short Interest Down 88.9% in June

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

INTI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,186. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. It engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing SUBA-Itraconazole, an oral formulation of the drug itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b study of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome.

