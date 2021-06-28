Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Bruker posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.81. The stock had a trading volume of 19,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,102. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. Bruker has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $75.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Bruker by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Bruker by 438.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

