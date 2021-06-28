Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Down 92.1% in June

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the May 31st total of 167,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DYLLF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 269,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,547. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62. Deep Yellow has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.75.

Deep Yellow Limited operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile Uranium project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

