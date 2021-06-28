Short Interest in Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Decreases By 90.2%

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the May 31st total of 269,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CELTF traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,823. Centamin has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60.

CELTF has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

