$562.64 Million in Sales Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will announce sales of $562.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $559.82 million to $567.80 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $750.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

ACHC traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.06. 7,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,721. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $205,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

