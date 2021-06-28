Beer Money Trading Up 40.3% Over Last 7 Days (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $202,060.29 and $35,656.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 40.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Beer Money

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 359,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,650,000 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

