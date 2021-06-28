AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AUDC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,336. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.55.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $58.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in AudioCodes by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,646,000 after purchasing an additional 371,031 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in AudioCodes by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,218,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,938,000 after purchasing an additional 134,688 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in AudioCodes by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 602,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 295,608 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in AudioCodes by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 475,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after purchasing an additional 46,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AudioCodes by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 52,831 shares during the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

