ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Sets New 12-Month High at $201.72

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $201.72 and last traded at $201.64, with a volume of 19989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWAV shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.31 and a beta of 1.28.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $554,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,628,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,691 shares of company stock worth $27,865,131 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $888,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,686,000 after purchasing an additional 124,830 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

