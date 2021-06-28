Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 6,551 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 28,383% compared to the typical volume of 23 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Qumu by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Qumu by 8.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Qumu by 815,600.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qumu during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Qumu during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QUMU. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qumu in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Craig Hallum lowered Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:QUMU traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.70. 102,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,948. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Qumu has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 million. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 96.16% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Qumu will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

