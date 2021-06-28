Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Call Options (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 47,137 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,054% compared to the typical daily volume of 766 call options.

A number of analysts recently commented on BXMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

BXMT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.28. 61,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,932. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.71%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $26,150.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,035.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,348 shares of company stock worth $268,656 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $55,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $650,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

