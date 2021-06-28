Investors Buy Large Volume of LiveRamp Call Options (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 10,861 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,526% compared to the average daily volume of 668 call options.
RAMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.
Shares of LiveRamp stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,102. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $87.38. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,675,000 after purchasing an additional 255,356 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LiveRamp Company Profile
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.
