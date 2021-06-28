Investors Buy Large Volume of LiveRamp Call Options (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 10,861 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,526% compared to the average daily volume of 668 call options.

RAMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Shares of LiveRamp stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,102. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $87.38. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,675,000 after purchasing an additional 255,356 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.