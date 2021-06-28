Unitrade Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last week, Unitrade has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Unitrade coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular exchanges. Unitrade has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $522,155.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00054911 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00020362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.23 or 0.00651972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00039039 BTC.

About Unitrade

TRADE is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,455,622 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

