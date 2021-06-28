$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to post sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.20 billion. V.F. posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year sales of $11.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $11.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $13.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,785,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in V.F. by 39.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,541,000 after buying an additional 2,304,556 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in V.F. by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after buying an additional 2,077,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in V.F. by 51.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,186,000 after buying an additional 2,008,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,249. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68. V.F. has a 52-week low of $56.70 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 77.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

