ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.44 Billion

Equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will announce $6.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.13 billion and the highest is $6.65 billion. ViacomCBS reported sales of $6.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year sales of $27.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.37 billion to $28.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $28.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.90 billion to $29.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

VIAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Shares of VIAC stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.00. 2,442,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,269,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,666,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 212,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after buying an additional 81,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

