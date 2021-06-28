Analysts Anticipate MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail reported earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.93) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MedAvail.

Get MedAvail alerts:

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 70.13% and a negative net margin of 291.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDVL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDVL. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MedAvail in the fourth quarter worth $36,876,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in MedAvail in the first quarter worth $7,205,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MedAvail in the fourth quarter worth $3,470,000. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in MedAvail by 262.1% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 229,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 166,312 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MedAvail by 231.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 76,498 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MedAvail stock traded down $1.12 on Monday, hitting $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,317. MedAvail has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $46.20. The firm has a market cap of $401.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.99.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MedAvail (MDVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.