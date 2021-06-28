Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CFO Jawad A. Ahsan Sells 5,000 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,784,386.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AXON traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $171.96. The company had a trading volume of 18,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.03. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.28 and a 12-month high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $195.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.84 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. Raymond James raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

