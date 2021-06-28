Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Todd Foley Sells 9,943 Shares

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Todd Foley sold 9,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $333,189.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Todd Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Todd Foley sold 622 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $20,513.56.

On Monday, June 21st, Todd Foley sold 16,562 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $571,389.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Todd Foley sold 14,328 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $484,286.40.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Todd Foley sold 15,523 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $538,337.64.

On Monday, June 7th, Todd Foley sold 10,186 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $332,878.48.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Todd Foley sold 9,824 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $313,582.08.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Todd Foley sold 10,590 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $346,928.40.

On Monday, May 24th, Todd Foley sold 9,782 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $333,761.84.

On Thursday, May 20th, Todd Foley sold 4,387 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $152,185.03.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Todd Foley sold 10,312 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $352,257.92.

Repare Therapeutics stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,919. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -8.79. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $46.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.90.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $713,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,485,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on RPTX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

