GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Sells $2,288,000.00 in Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $2,288,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,506.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nicholas Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $2,234,000.00.

NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 86,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,426,315. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.08. GoPro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GoPro by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,953,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,219,000 after buying an additional 385,940 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in GoPro during the first quarter worth approximately $71,542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GoPro by 171.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,815,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GoPro by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,854,000 after purchasing an additional 125,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in GoPro during the first quarter worth approximately $23,432,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

