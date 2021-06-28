Short Interest in Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Drops By 93.0%

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the May 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,562,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of HALB traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. 1,467,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,106,678. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03. Halberd has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.11.
Halberd Company Profile
