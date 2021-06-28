Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Short Interest Down 95.1% in June

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the May 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCY remained flat at $$0.80 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $555.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.61. Petrofac has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.23.

POFCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Petrofac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.75.

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

