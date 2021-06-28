Arweave Price Tops $10.10 (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 28th. Arweave has a total market cap of $337.31 million and $16.56 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $10.10 or 0.00029501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 32.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00037327 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000146 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

