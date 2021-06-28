Brokerages Set Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) PT at $39.13

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAVE shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 134.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.36. 264,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,294,289. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

