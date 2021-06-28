-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2021

Analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Sio Gene Therapies posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.86). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sio Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIOX. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIOX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.83. 23,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,171. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.44. Sio Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.72 million and a PE ratio of -3.44.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.