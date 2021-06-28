-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Sio Gene Therapies posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.86). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sio Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIOX. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIOX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.83. 23,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,171. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.44. Sio Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.72 million and a PE ratio of -3.44.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

