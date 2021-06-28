MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $2.03. MarketAxess posted earnings of $2.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year earnings of $7.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $8.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share.

MKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total value of $3,140,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. FMR LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in MarketAxess by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,708,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX traded up $2.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $470.34. 12,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,047. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $431.19 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $464.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

