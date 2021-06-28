Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverum?s core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADVM. Truist lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Lifesci Capital downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

ADVM traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.67. 82,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,382. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 68,046 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 31,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.